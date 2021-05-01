Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 3,001 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

