Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $48,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

