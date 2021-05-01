Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $10,917,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 100,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

