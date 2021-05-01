Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

