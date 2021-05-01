Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,915.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

