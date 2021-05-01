Berenberg Bank Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 630

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 492.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 462.22. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

