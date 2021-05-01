Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.