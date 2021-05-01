Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

