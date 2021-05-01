Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.71

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 918941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

