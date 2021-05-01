Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in digital sales, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This has been boosting revenues in the company’s Domestic segment. The company expects to keep gaining from growth in the digital realm and has therefore been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, up until the fourth quarter, the company has continued to gain from consumers enhanced spending on products that support stay-at-home needs. However, management expects such trends to diminish gradually, due to the revival in travel and outdoor dining. As a result, it provided a dismal comparable sales view for fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company has been grappling with soft gross margins due to higher supply chain costs.”

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.