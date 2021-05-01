Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.49

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

