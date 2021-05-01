Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.