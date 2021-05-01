Bfsg LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $198.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

