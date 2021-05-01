Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

