Bfsg LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.95 and its 200 day moving average is $350.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.