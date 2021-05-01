Bfsg LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

