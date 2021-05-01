Bfsg LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

