Bfsg LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.