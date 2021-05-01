Bfsg LLC Sells 295 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Kaman worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,778.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

