Bfsg LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

