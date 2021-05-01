BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.