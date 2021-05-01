Bio-Techne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,730% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $427.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.43. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $204.47 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

