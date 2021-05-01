Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNET opened at $1.67 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

