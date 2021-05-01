Biotron Price Tops $0.0012 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Biotron has a total market cap of $76,048.06 and $169.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron (CRYPTO:BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Buying and Selling Biotron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

