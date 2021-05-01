Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,800 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

