Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $39.34 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $39.34 or 0.00068771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $401,515.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.