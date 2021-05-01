BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. BitSend has a total market cap of $148,130.73 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.46 or 0.00561327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.01 or 0.02929323 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,802,625 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

