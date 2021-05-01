Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

BDTX stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $405,469.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

