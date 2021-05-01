Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

NYSE BSM opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.