Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.75. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 151.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

