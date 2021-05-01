BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 113.5% in April

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000.

Shares of BME traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 26,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

