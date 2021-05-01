BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

