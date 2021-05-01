Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $36.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

