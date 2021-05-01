Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $503,285.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00008662 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00823187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

