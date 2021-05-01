Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 21098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.