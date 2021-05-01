Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $41.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,809,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

