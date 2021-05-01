Bluzelle Price Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $120.24 million and $16.57 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

