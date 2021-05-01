BMO Capital Markets Downgrades The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

