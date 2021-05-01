BMO Capital Markets Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$37.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.14.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE LIF opened at C$42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$42.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.88.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.