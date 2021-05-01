Bokf Na Cuts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Genpact were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

