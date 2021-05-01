Bokf Na Has $480,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bokf Na increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

