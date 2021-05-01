Bokf Na Has $697,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

