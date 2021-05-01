Bokf Na Purchases 362 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bokf Na grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TM opened at $150.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.76. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

