Bokf Na Sells 156 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $427.49 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $204.47 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.43.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

