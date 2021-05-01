Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,269.53.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $35.35 on Friday, reaching $2,466.08. The company had a trading volume of 323,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,234. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,385.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.