Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Down 59.4% in April

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boomer in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Boomer stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 102,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. Boomer has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms.

