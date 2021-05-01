Boralex Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.22.

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.33 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.44.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

