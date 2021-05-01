BoringDAO Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $649.42 or 0.01125691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

