Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 599 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

