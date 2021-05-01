Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.61.

PAYC stock opened at $384.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

